Skye, Lochalsh and Wester Ross remembrance services

Parades and services to mark Armistice Day, Saturday November 11, and Remembrance Sunday November 12, will be taking place throughout the Highlands.

A number of services are taking place in Skye, Lochalsh and Wester Ross.

The Portree service is on Sunday November 12, leaving from the Skye Gathering Hall at 10.40am.

The Lochalsh Branch of Legion Scotland will be holding a Remembrance Day parade at the Balmacara War Memorial on Sunday November 12 – the march to memorial starts at 10.50 with a short service at 10.58am. This is followed by a service in Glenelg, Kintail and Lochalsh Parish Church of Scotland in Kyle of Lochalsh.

The community of Glenelg and Arnisdale will hold a remembrance service on Sunday November 12 at 1.30pm at the war memorial.

There will be a remembrance service at the Lochcarron War Memorial on Sunday November 12 at 11am.

There is a remembrance service at the Poolewe War Memorial on Saturday 11 November at 10.45am. This is followed by a service at the Russian Arctic Convoy Memorial Stone at the Sasan at Cove.

On Sunday November 12 there will be remembrance services at Aultbea at 10.45am and at Gairloch at noon.