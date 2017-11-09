Racist jibes about Syrians land Kinlochleven man with £320 fine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Kinlochleven man was fined £320 at Fort William Sheriff Court this week after admitting making racist comments about Syrians.

The court heard there were several Syrian families living in the Kinlochleven area, and two of these residents were in the village’s Tailrace pub on the night of June 9 this year when the offence took place.

Fiscal Depute Robert Weir told the court that pub staff had overheard John May, 41, who was in the company of a group of people, making comments, including those accusing Syrians in the UK of ‘sponging off the government’ and that they should all ‘p**s off back to their own country’.

Mr Weir added: ‘The comments continued in that vein – comments about them all bombing each other and so on.’

Mr Weir said May, of the village’s Glendale Road, was later traced by police, cautioned and charged in connection with the incident.

‘It’s fair to say that the accused did not co-operate with the police, later saying it was a lot of ‘bull crap’,’ added Mr Weir.

May was subsequently charged with – and pleaded guilty to – behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm to a reasonable person by making the racist remarks.

May’s defence solicitor, Hamish Melrose, told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that his client had lived in Kinlochleven for about the last two years but had not worked for most of that time following injuries sustained in a gas explosion.

Mr Melrose said on the night in question his client had entered the pub and got into company with some of the other patrons.

‘One person ask him if he was working yet and specifically referred to my client as being a ‘benefit bum’, and that seems to be what triggered these comments about Syrians.

‘I think there are one or two Syrian families rehoused in the Kinlochleven area. There were two Syrian gentlemen also in the pub at the time, although they were sitting away from the company and said nothing.

‘I don’t think they understood what was being said due to a lack of English.’

Mr Melrose said his client had never made racist comments before and that he was sure May would learn from this experience of ending up in court as a result.

Fining May £320, Sheriff MacDonald told him: ‘I am told you made comments about these people who had not done anything to you, that you didn’t know them.’

Sheriff MacDonald added that, in sentencing May, she took account of what his solicitor had said and of his low level of income.