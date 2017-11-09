Owners say community should celebrate Kings House extension as plans are revised

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The family behind the £10 million redevelopment of the Kings House Hotel at Glencoe has spoken of its disappointment at the negative comments from objectors to their planning application, as they submit revised plans to the Highland Council for planning permission.

The owners of the hotel said that the objections to their original application will cause much delay to the opening of the new hotel, and will be to the detriment of the local community.

James Allan, surveyor with managing agents Bidwells, said on behalf of the Kings House owners: ‘Considering that a basic renovation of the existing hotel would have been impossible and unsatisfactory because of the very bad condition of the building, poor layout and substandard facilities, a new building was the only valid option. Over recent years, the King’s House Hotel was not well known for its comfort, food offering or overall customer rating.’

Four formal objections have been lodged against the original planning application, which was submitted to the Highland Council in August. These include objections from leading conservation organisations, the John Muir Trust, the National Trust for Scotland and Mountaineering Scotland which urged the council to reject the plans on the grounds that the designs are not in-keeping with the surrounding area.

Mountaineering Scotland was the latest body to submit a formal objection to the plans, saying the ‘industrial-style building’ will be ‘completely out of character both with the original building and the surrounding landscape which is part of a much-loved National Scenic Area’.

Mr Allan explained that the developers have taken heed of the objections and made alterations to the plans, even though the official landscape and visual impact assessment concluded that the original proposal ‘will not have any significant impact on the surrounding landscape’.

‘We have considered the objections and liaised closely with the planning team at Highland Council and can confirm that we lodged amended plans last week which propose a lowered roof line for the extension’ he said.

‘We are very hopeful that the planning application will be successful and that the community can celebrate what is a superb development.’

The original 17th-century droving inn, owned by Black Corries Estate Ltd, has been closed since November ahead of the proposals to build a three-storey, 60-bedroom hotel on the landmark site in Glencoe. Work on the £10 million project got under way this week, with parts of the existing building being demolished.

Aberdeen-based Covell Matthews Architects were commissioned to design the building using timber and granite with a slate roof in an attempt to reflect the mountainous landscape.

‘The hotel would be one of the most important employers in the area with the prospect of 40 jobs being created,’ continued Mr Allan.

‘It will become a destination hotel but importantly will retain the charm and heritage such as the Kings House is synonymous. It will complement the existing businesses in the area, some of which we know are keen to improve and promote their own offerings.’

Andy Meldrum, owner of the nearby Glencoe Mountain Resort has shown his support for the plans, saying: ‘Glencoe Mountain Resort is delighted to hear of the plans to bring new accommodation to the area. During both summer and winter there is a lack of accommodation in the area so all new beds are highly welcome.

‘From the 3D image we have seen the new hotel looks like it will be a great new asset to the area and we can’t wait to see it open.’

A public information forum will take place on Saturday November 18, at the St Mary’s Church Hall, Glencoe. This will be a drop-in meeting for those wishing to find out more about the development and will run from noon to 4pm, with a short presentation starting at 3pm.

Impressions of the amended plans for the Kings House Hotel in Glencoe. NO F45 Kings House 01.