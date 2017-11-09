Overflowing bins in Soroba are blasted on social media

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Overflowing bins are yet again causing problems in Soroba – one week after they were emptied.

Last week we reported a build-up of bags outside communal bins in Scalpay and Colonsay Terrace. However, shortly after they were emptied, the bins were once again full and surrounded by mounds of rubbish.

After we published a photograph on Facebook, we received an influx of comments.

Bridget Buick said: ‘They emptied the bins yesterday and just left all the rubbish sitting there.’

Caroline Tollan said: ‘I was up there right after the bins were emptied and they left all the black bags behind; where’s the logic in that?’

David MacLennan said: ‘If the council just fired up another couple of big bins it would help the problem.’ And Helen Reid agreed, saying: ‘That would make a difference.’

TJ Telfer said: ‘I’ve witnessed the bins up Soroba getting filled with old beds, prams and other large objects that fill the bin with no room for the domestic waste.

‘Those large objects should get disposed of some other way. Don’t know if anyone agrees.’

Ashley Strang said: ‘Plenty people recycle. Not enough bins or collection days. Not so nice when there are young kids out playing near this. Disgusting.’

James Strang said: ‘Wait until the further cuts come in this is just the beginning.’

Diane Maxwell Graham Kirkham said: ‘There’s only one blue bin for three blocks of flats. That’s 24 houses to use one blue bin.’

Danielle Hay-West said: ‘Just wait till Christmas … It will be twice as high with packaging.’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Like all councils, we have had to change the way we do things because of the financial challenges we all face.

‘We need to cut the amount of waste that goes to landfill because it costs more than £70 in tax for every tonne. We also have Scottish Government targets to meet for our recycling rates.

‘This change has led to an increase in the amount of waste being recycled and we’d like to thank people for supporting the efforts to reduce waste and recycle more.

‘We are aware of the problems being experienced in areas of Soroba that use communal bins and are continuing to work with our partners at ACHA to provide more recycling facilities.

‘We have been collecting general waste more often as a result of residents’ concerns. A recent additional collection was late which led to additional waste building up. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this.

‘We’d like to encourage those who use communal bins to make use of all the bins available in their area where possible s space is often available in bins that are not the nearest to their property.’