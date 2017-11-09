Oban police hunt for stolen bike

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police are searching for a bike that was stolen in Oban between 10.30pm last night and 7.40am this morning.

A black and green Carrera Vulcan mountain bike was taken from a common close in John Street.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 101 quoting crime number LB00641117.