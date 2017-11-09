Oban man is sentenced to one year for sex offences

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Oban sex offender has been imprisoned for a year for possessing child pornography.

David Muir, 34, of 6D Alma Crescent, pleaded guilty in October to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between October 1 and November 28, 2016.

The court heard Muir had been convicted twice for similar offences, served a long prison sentence and been placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty told Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday that police officers last year had searched Muir’s mobile phone and found ‘the accused had been accessing indecent images of children, namely boys’.

Mr McGinty added a forensic examination of Muir’s laptop found one image in category A (the most serious), 10 images in category B and 32 images in category C.

Defence agent Graeme Wright said: ‘There is a deep-rooted problem. His brain is wired in a different way. He is attracted to young men. It is not a victimless crime.

‘It seems over the past 15 years he has changed his behaviour, but not enough. He hates himself because of this. He is realistic today. He has brought two bags with him.’

Sheriff John Herald, referring to the criminal justice social work report, said: ‘It is quite clear everything has been tried. They have all reached the same conclusion: there is not much they can do.’

He sentenced Muir to 12 months in jail.

A spokesman for NSPCC Scotland, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, said: ‘Muir accessed and stored a number of depraved pictures. Behind every one was a real child suffering appalling abuse and his actions have only fuelled the demand for this sickening material to be produced.

‘To tackle the spiralling problem of online abuse images, the NSPCC is calling on government, law enforcement and web providers to share information and expertise to reduce its easy availability.

‘We welcome the actions of the police and justice system in ensuring that Muir now faces a prison term – reinforcing the vital message that possessing images of child abuse will not be tolerated.’

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000, while young people can contact Childline 24/7 on 0800 1111.