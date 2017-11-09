Oban lifeboat goes to aid of motor vessel

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban RNLI lifeboat launched last night (Wednesday November 8) to aid a motor vessel in difficulty in strong winds.

At 6.55pm, the Coastguard requested the launch of lifeboat to assist the 30-meter motor vessel in difficulty close to the island of Lismore, in winds gusting gale force eight.

The volunteer crew launched by 7.05pm and, while making their way to the scene, the vessel informed them that they had managed to rectify the mechanical problem they were experiencing.

As a result, the Coastguard requested the lifeboat escort the vessel into Oban bay where it safely tied up alongside the North Pier under its own power.

The lifeboat then returned to her temporary berth where she was ready for service again by 8.05pm.