Mallaig to host book festival

This year’s Mallaig’s Book Festival, A Write Highland Hoolie, will include Scottish Book Trust Live Literature events with, among others, Mairi Hedderwick, Bernard MacLaverty, Ray Perman and Andrew Greig, all appearing this weekend, November 10 to 12.

Each author will present an hour-long illustrated talk that will include questions and answers, followed by a book signing.

Mairi Hedderwick has two events, one on her travel books and the second all about Katie Morag.

The Live Literature part of the event, at the West Highland Hotel, Mallaig, is joint funded by A Write Highland Hoolie and Creative Scotland’s Live Literature funding, which is managed by Scottish Book Trust.

The fund exists to bring the work of Scottish fiction writers, playwrights, poets and storytellers to every corner of Scottish society including schools, libraries, writers groups, additional support needs organisations, community groups and literary organisations.

The scheme subsidises up to 1,200 writer events around the country each year, reaching an average annual audience of more than 50,000 people.

Polly Pullar, one of the organisers, said: ‘We are delighted that we have these wonderful authors coming to Mallaig to inspire and enthuse the festival audience.

‘Live Literature funding is a very valuable resource for A Write Highland Hoolie as it enables us to increase people’s ability, confidence and enjoyment in reading and writing and encourage them to extend their reading choices to include a diverse range of authors.’

Caitrin Armstrong, head of writer development at the Scottish Book Trust, said: ‘By subsidising events featuring writers, illustrators and storytellers throughout Scotland, Live Literature funding encourages organisations of all kinds to include authors in their programmes.

‘The scheme also widens the audience for contemporary writers and storytelling by increasing the amount of literary activity and by providing financial support in such a way that groups pay the same per session whether they are based in Orkney or Edinburgh.’

Other authors who will be at the Mallaig Book Festival are Colin Speedie, Cameron McNeish, Kenneth Steven, Polly Pullar and Alasdair Roberts. All will give an hour-long talk with questions and book signings.

There will also be a feature writing workshop with award-winning editor of the Scots Magazine, Robert Wight, and Bookbug will make appearances

to entertain pre-school children.

For full details of the festival, visit www.a-write-highland-hoolie.com Tickets are on sale at www.eventbrite.co.uk.