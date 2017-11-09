Jail after Oban hotel assault and pier threat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An East Lothian man was jailed for five months on Tuesday for assaulting his partner in an Oban hotel, before threatening to throw himself off a pier, wasting hours of the emergency services’ time.

Ryan Gillies, 20, of 41 Muirfield Gardens, Gullane, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or aggressive manner at the Oban hotel on September 20, 2017, by shouting and swearing at his former partner, calling her derogatory names, ripping his shirt, punching a wall, threatening to harm himself, preventing her from leaving and of assaulting her by pushing her onto a bed and repeatedly slapping her.

He also admitted then repeatedly threatening to jump from the pier, shouting and swearing, and causing the attendance of the fire, ambulance and police services and the Coastguard while negotiations continued for a prolonged period, all while he was on bail.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty told Oban Sheriff Court that Gillies sat on the pier with his legs dangling off the edge and said: ‘I have 12 cans in this bag and I will go down like an anchor.’

‘The police sat for two and a half hours in negotiation,’ Mr McGinty added. ‘He was less than cooperative.’

Defence agent Angela Craig said: ‘He had consumed far, far too much to drink. There is quite a lot of pressure on him to show he has learned from his previous mistakes.’

Sheriff John Herald said Gillies’s ‘fairly substantial’ record was ‘appalling for someone aged 20’. ‘How you have avoided a custodial sentence until now, I do not know,’ he said, ‘You will not avoid it today.’

Sheriff Herald sentenced Gillies to three months each for the first and second charges, and five months for wasting the emergency services’ time. ‘For over two hours they would not have been available for any other incident,’ he said. The sentences are to run concurrently.