Hundreds pay respects to Kyle in ceremony celebrating his life

More than 400 mourners gathered at a special ceremony in Fort William on Saturday to pay their respects to a Lochaber teenager who was tragically killed in a car crash last week.

Kyle Bruce, 17, from Spean Bridge, was alone in his parent’s Audi A3 when it crashed on the A82 on October 25. It is believed he crashed down an embankment after the car skidded on a wet road surface.

Kyle’s family have been left devastated by his loss and described him as a ‘beloved cheeky and happy son’ and ‘best pal and hero’ to his brother Lee.

In a touching funeral service, the family gathered at the Nevis Centre to celebrate the life of the talented engineering student.

The family were determined to fulfil Kyle’s wish to get into the boxing ring with his talented boxer brother and decided to hold the ceremony in the boxing ring at the Nevis Centre.

Kyle’s parents Andrea and Kevin said: ‘We dearly wanted to give Kyle the best send off. He always promised to get into the boxing ring and do a friendly knock-about with Lee.

‘Holding his funeral in the ring was the best way to recognise the close bond between our boys.

‘The ceremony was planned to reflect Kyle’s life. We wanted it to be a celebration of everything that brought him joy.

‘We have lost a wonderful son and brother, and miss him more than words can say.’

Kyle’s brother Lee, 19, a member of the Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club, added: ‘Kyle always encouraged me to do things and in his memory I will make sure that I can keep going knowing he will always be with me every step of the way.

‘I will do my brother proud throughout life’s challenges as that’s what he would have wanted me to do. I will miss you Kyle and I am proud to call you my brother.’

Police escorted a motorcade of more than 100 cars from his home in Spean Bridge to the Nevis Centre, passing through Fort William High Street, as family and friends came to show their support.

Kyle’s father Kevin said: ‘As Kyle’s family, we have witnessed one of our worst tragedies in our lives. Like everyone here, we are struggling to understand what happened that day. We are trying to cope with what happened and find a way forward.

‘We have only lived in this area for five years and would just like to thank Lochaber for the huge support and overwhelming generosity shown to us at this heartbreaking time.’

Kyle had only passed his driving test six months earlier and it was his ambition to become a highly skilled mechanical engineer after passing exams at Inverness College.

The former Lochaber High School pupil’s coffin was custom-made to reflect his love of cars, with his two favourite models – the Ford ST and RS – incorporated in the design of the casket.

Family funeral director Scott Greenlees said: ‘Kyle’s family were determined to make this a perfect service for him.

‘He always joked with his brother Lee that he could take him on in the ring. Sadly, Kyle did not live to have that friendly knock-about.

‘So the family have done everything possible to pay tribute to his enjoyment for life and love of cars. They did not want people to mourn but instead celebrate Kyle’s life.’

At the ceremony, tributes were paid from his mum Andrea, his dad Kevin, his brother Lee, his girlfriend Lily and best friend Philip.

PICS:

Kyle Bruce makes his last journey through Fort William High Street followed by a procession of cars. NO F45 Kyle Ceremony 01. Photo: Anthony MacMillan Photography.

Leading the cortege was a Blue Ford RS, Kyle’s dream car, followed by nearly 100 other cars, mainly fords which included family friends and kind hearted ford owners who came to show their support. NO F45 Kyle Ceremony 02. Photo: Anthony MacMillan Photography.

Kyle’s coffin is carried from the Nevis Centre passed a shinty guard of honour. NO F45 Kyle Ceremony 03. Photo: Anthony MacMillan Photography.