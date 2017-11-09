Dalmally pupils take home the St Conan’s Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pupils from Dalmally Primary School were the overall winners of the St Conan’s Cup for Art.

Children from Dalmally’s primary one, two and three classes collaborated and created a work of art that was showcased in the Lochawe church.

Now in its fourth year, the St Conan’s Cup is a competition organised by the Friends of St Conan’s Kirk. The friends help to maintain and restore the renowned building by using it as a hub for education, heritage and culture.

‘The St Conan’s Cup competition brings together these themes,’ the friends say.