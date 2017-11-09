Broken street lights in Dunollie spark outrage

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Dunollie man who is awaiting a hip replacement has spoken out about broken street lights after falling in the dark, writes David McPhee.

Peter Howe, 28, has been complaining about the lack of light in Corran Brae since the beginning of August.

Peter’s partner starts work in the early hours of the morning, but at that time ‘you can’t see where you’re going’, he said. ‘It’s not safe.

‘I have to stay up to drive her to work then drive home again. It’s the same when I walk the dog – I can’t see a thing. I need a hip replacement and if I fall, which I have done, it could damage me more. It was a stone on the pavement. I just went over it because I couldn’t see.

‘I would just like to say if they are going to cut services and make people pay council tax, then people should be able to use the road and the pavement, especially when old people live there. Could you imagine someone aged 80? It’s daunting enough for me. It’s ridiculous.’

Peter has been in contact with councillor for Oban North and Lorn, Julie McKenzie.

Councillor McKenzie said: ‘I raised a case on behalf of Dunollie residents on this issue in August and I have been seriously disappointed by the misinformation, contradiction, lack of action and answers since.

‘I raised the issue with SSE publicly on Twitter and have now been advised that the council has responsibility to complete the work.

‘This has been a public safety issue from the start and the failure to complete the work and lack of communication with residents from both the council and SSE is simply not good enough.

‘I’m now waiting on a timescale for completion of the job from council officers and have asked for an apology for the residents of Dunollie.’

A spokesman for the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: ‘SSEN was notified by Argyll and Bute Council on August 8, 2017, about an issue with the street lights.

‘SSEN engineers attended the site and identified an underground cable fault that had occurred on the network. Works were carried out to repair the fault and reinforce the street lighting network. This work was completed by October 24.’

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Now that SSE has restored the supply, we are able to complete the final stage of the work, and this is scheduled to be done by the weekend.’