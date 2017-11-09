Billy Irving and the Chennai Six are back in court

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Connel man Billy Irving appeared in front of an Indian court on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The facts of his appeal were heard and he and others will reappear next week for the outcome.

Billy’s fiancee, Yvonne MacHugh, is hoping to get him back for Christmas.

Billy and five other British ex-servicemen were sentenced to five years in an Indian prison in January 2016. The men, known as the Chennai Six, were working as armed guards protecting ships from Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean.

Authorities arrested the crew of the MV Seaman Guard Ohio for straying into Indian waters with unlicensed weapons.

Yvonne recently filmed their two-year-old son William telling her what he wants for Christmas – his daddy back. ‘I try to film as much of William as possible,’ she said. ‘From special occasions to everyday things.

‘Billy has missed out on so much of the two years William has been with us. So when Billy is home and free he can sit down to watch them and see how much his little boy has grown. Tonight I decided to video him writing his letter to Santa, and I am so glad I did.’ The 18-second clip ends with William saying: ‘I miss him, mummy,’ and Yvonne replies: ‘I miss him too, darling.’

The Chennai Six also received the support from best-selling novelist and former SAS sergeant Andy McNab, who has signed a copy of his latest book for the Chennai Six, which will be making its way to the prison in India next week.