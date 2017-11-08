TV star Elaine tours Highlands and Islands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A brand new series of Elaine C Smith’s Burdz Eye View – starting on STV tomorrow (Friday November 17) – sees the much-loved actress and comedian continuing her travels around Scotland as she takes her one-woman stand-up tour across the length and breadth of the country.

The new six-part series, which airs 8pm, follows the entertainer as she visits the Highlands and Islands, exploring the region and getting to know the people who live, work and laugh there.

This third series features Elaine sailing up the Great Glen on a barge to Fort William before travelling on in her campervan to some of Scotland’s most stunning islands.

She enrols in a Gaelic beginners’ class on the Isle of Skye, tries her hand at black pudding making and weaving during her first visit to Lewis and Harris, goes pony trekking on the Isle of Mull and flies to Barra beach to join an all-female waulking/singing group.

Elaine C Smith’s Burdz Eye View offers viewers an entertaining journey of discovery from Elaine’s unique and personal perspective. From the scenic splendour of the natural landscapes she travels to by a variety of transport types, to the varied and fun pursuits she gets involved in as she meets the people of Scotland, Elaine provides an informative, insightful and humorous commentary – delivered in her signature style with wit and warmth.

Elaine said: ‘I had the pleasure of visiting Lewis and Harris for the first time and I’m confident I’ll be back. This series is full of fun and discovery and I hope the audience enjoys the chance to see this stunning part of Scotland through my eyes.’

Episode 1: Inverness – Elaine joins a craft group for older gentlemen, participates in a laughter yoga class and visits the historical and moving site of the Battle of Culloden before performing her gig at the Eden Court Theatre.

Episode 2: Fort William – Elaine travels on a barge to the Highland garrison town to join a roller-skating group then take a trip on the Jacobite steam train over the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct. She revisits the moment when Bonnie Prince Charles raised the Scottish standard then returns to Fort William to perform her sell-out show.

Episode 3: Skye – Elaine takes her campervan to the island where she visits Scotland’s only Gaelic college to enrol in a beginners’ class, and enjoys a morning coffee with Lord and Lady MacDonald before trying her hand at some axe throwing.

Episode 4: Lewis and Harris – Elaine travels to the Outer Hebrides and helps out on a traditional croft, makes some black pudding and has a go at weaving before heading back to Stornoway to perform.

Episode 5: Mull and Iona – Elaine tries her hand at glass-making in Tobermory, goes pony trekking up the hills and then takes a trip on a 1930s sailing boat to the iconic pilgrimage destination of Iona accompanied by a group of local musicians.

Episode 6: Barra – In the final episode, Elaine visits the jewel of the Hebrides, arriving by plane on the island’s world-famous beach runway to explore historical sites, join an all-female waulking/singing group and round off her tour by performing an emotional gig in Castlebay.