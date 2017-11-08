Marks & Spencer is still keen on move into Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

News that Marks & Spencer is to scale back its opening of food outlets has come as a blow to those who have been hoping the high street giant would come to Oban.

However, a spokesperson for M&S has told The Oban Times that the company still wants to move here and is seeking the best location.

The spokesperson said today (Wednesday November 8) said: ‘We are interested in bringing an M&S foodhall to Oban so we can best serve our customers and are looking at potential sites in the local area. We have no further details at the moment but will update the community when we can.’

Meanwhile, a new M&S foodhall in Fort William is set to open its doors to customers on Thursday November 30 at 10am, just ahead of the festive season.

Locals and visitors are invited to celebrate the opening of M&S foodhall Fort William, located in the new North Road Retail Park, on the launch day when store manager Sam Nugent will officially open the doors and welcome shoppers for the first time.

The Fort William outlet will bring 64 permanent jobs and 12 Christmas temporary roles to the region.

M&S had earlier today said it would open fewer Simply Food shops than expected after food sales fell in the first six months of its financial year.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said last year the retailer would open 200 Simply Food shops over the next five years.

However, M&S said it would ‘reposition our food business, including slowing our Simply Food store opening plan’.

M&S said that ‘hard-pressed’ consumers were more aware of value and were being ‘careful about premium choices’.