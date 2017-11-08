Lochaber boxers to put on a show for Gary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Boxers in Lochaber are coming together to show their support and raise money to help multiple sclerosis (MS) sufferer Gary Campbell receive ground-breaking treatment.

As part of a push to raise £45,000 to send Gary Campbell to Mexico for stem cell treatment for his MS, Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club will be holding an open day this Saturday at their gym at Ben Nevis Industrial Estate.

The event is being organised by Gary’s cousin Ryan Watson and Lochaber Phoenix boxing coach Niall Clark, who are hoping to boost the fundraising total and raise awareness for Gary’s cause.

Gary, 29, was diagnosed with primary progressive MS three months ago and his friends and family have since launched a fundraising campaign so he can receive Hematopoietic Stem Cell Treatment (HSCT), which aims to combat MS.

The campaign has already raised almost £30,000 towards the treatment, which is only available in Mexico. Friends and family of Gary have also organised a shinty fundraiser, sponsored Ben Nevis hikes and bake sales to boost his fund.

Ryan, who is originally from Fort William but now lives in Inverness, said: ‘Gary’s my cousin, best mate and is going to be my best man at my wedding next year. So I want to help as much as I can and I hope he gets the treatment as soon as possible.

‘Niall is arranging for boxers from different clubs across the country to come to Fort William for sparring sessions, which will involve plenty of local boxers. It should be a really good selection of boxers at the session.’

The open day will be an opportunity for people to see what is involved in the training of a boxer and to enjoy some sparring. Ryan is hoping to make the fundraiser more of family affair and encourages families to come along.

‘It’s a bit different from usual boxing events as it’s during the day but we hope that children, parents, grandparents all come along,’ he added.

The open day will be held on Saturday (November 11) at Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club gym, Ben Nevis Industrial Estate from 12.30pm until 4pm. All money raised at the open day will go towards Gary’s treatment fund.

PIC: