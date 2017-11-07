Western Isles report biggest rise in supported smoking quitters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Western Isles has reported the highest percentage increase in the number of supported smoking quit attempts between 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The percentage of successful quit attempts at 12 weeks in the Western Isles was 55 per cent, significantly higher than the overall Scottish figure. The percentage performance of each health board against their individual standard also showed a significant performance of 136 per cent in the Western Isles.

Colin Gilmour, head of health improvement, was delighted with NHS Western Isles Board success and said: ‘We have a team of advisors who are dedicated to helping smokers who want to quit.

‘Each quitter has their own reason and the service aims to provide them with a high quality, sensitive and tailored package of support.’

Joanne O’Donnell, smoking cessation coordinator, added: ‘Smokefree Hebrides are committed to supporting smokers to quit. Our service offers an open door policy to all those who would like to receive support to quit smoking.

‘We provide free, confidential advice, help, and support across the Islands and can offer face-to-face contact, telephone, texting and email services.

‘It is our intention to introduce an ‘Attend Anywhere’ remote access facility and further detail on this can be provided by contacting any of our advisors.’

People can contact Smokefree Hebrides on 01851 701623 or email smokefreehebrides@nhs.net The direct line is accessible to Smokefree Hebrides advisors across the Western Isles at all times.