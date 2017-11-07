Van driver banned for a year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A man has been banned from driving for one year after refusing to give a sample of breath.

Lazar Caldaras, 31, c/o The Regent Hotel, Corran Esplanade, Oban, admitted driving a van without insurance on the A85 at Taynuilt on August 27, and failing to provide two specimens of breath without reasonable excuse.

Oban Sheriff Court heard the van was spotted braking randomly, veering across the carriageway, and, when stopped, police detected a strong smell of alcohol.

Sheriff John Herald fined Caldaras £165 for the first offence, and £500 for the second, disqualifying him from driving for 12 months.