Stramash light up the sky for bonfire night

A bumper crowd braved the cold to witness a fantastic firework display on Saturday night, courtesy of Stramash outdoor nursery in Fort William.

More than 300 children and parents gathered at the BA playing fields and watched in awe as the staff orchestrated a firework display in the grounds of the nursery lighting up the night sky.

Meanwhile a roaring bonfire kept the crowd warm on the chilly November night.

The outdoor learning centre was recently hit with a spate of vandalism and the management team were delighted to see so many people turn out to support them.

Team leader, Cameron Sprague, commented after the evening: ‘When parents sign up for Stramash we tell them we want them to sign up for a community. Events like bonfire night show that vision coming to fruition. It’s a chance for us to touch base not only with the children who currently attend, but also reconnect with those families who have gone off to school.

‘This nursery event wouldn’t happen without the hard work and generosity of many people and we are very grateful to every single person who contributed. We are also thankful that the rain cleared, there was a full moon came out and the snow-covered Ben came out for the display.’

PICS:

Local children turned out in force to enjoy the bonfire and see the spectacular fireworks display. JP F45 Stramash fireworks 01. Photo: Abrightside Photography.

More than 300 people watched the display. JP F45 Stramash fireworks 02. Photo: Abrightside Photography.