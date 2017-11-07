Skye events body SEALL opens new office

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Skye MSP Kate Forbes joined the Cabinet Secretary for Culture in opening a new office on Skye for the largest rural touring arts organisation in the Highlands.

SEALL – Skye Events for All – promotes around 80 high quality touring events each year, such as the Skye Festival in July and August, and the Skye Swing Jazz Festival in late October.

They recently moved into a new office in the old courtyard of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, which SEALL are developing as a cultural hub for south Skye.

Chairperson Eileen Armstrong and artistic director Duncan MacInnes welcomed Cabinet Secretary for Culture Fiona Hyslop and Skye’s constituency MSP Kate Forbes to officially open the new office on Friday (November 3).

Since being established in 1991, SEALL have been responsible for putting on 1,800 events.

SEALL was founded as a small rural touring promoting group in May 1991. Since then it has grown into a social enterprise with charitable status, offering the most extensive programme of any arts event business in the Highlands and Islands.

SEALL artistic director Duncan MacInnes, Cabinet Secretary for Culture Fiona Hyslop, SEALL chairperson Eileen Armstrong and Kate Forbes MSP at the opening of the new office on Skye.

