Sensory care moves back to Caol after flood damage repairs

Staff and volunteers are relieved to finally be moving back into the Lochaber sensory centre in Caol this week after flood damage forced it to close for six weeks.

The charitable organisation, which provides a free service for sight and hearing support, moved out of the premises after flood water damaged the building in August.

Repairs were more problematic than first thought, so during that time services were provided at the users’ homes on request.

Centre manager Esther Briers said: ‘Our fantastic volunteers persevered in giving the best service they could from the least damaged part of the sensory centre – the waiting room. However to make matters worse, due to the age of the building, asbestos was found, which of course had to be removed by a specialist, which meant we had to move.’

Caol Community Centre offered LSC a room so staff could continue to provide hearing aid maintenance, however, insurance checks on the sensory centre found that some of the walls had been water damaged too, delaying the renovations further.

After weeks of setbacks, all staff and volunteers returned to the centre at the beginning of the month.

Esther continued: ‘All of us from Lochaber Sensory Care would like to thank our landlord for assisting us with the insurance claims and repairs, and to Caol Community Centre for helping us to continue providing our crucial service. Also a thank you to all the service users who offered their support and kind donations to help us through this difficult period. We are extremely grateful for your patience and support.’

Lochaber Sensory Care invites their users and the local community to come and look at the newly repaired premises, and check out the services provided to those with a hearing impairment and visual impairment.

‘We are so much more than just a place to get your NHS hearing aid batteries – come and have a cup of tea and find out for yourself.’ Esther added.