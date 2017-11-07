Oban golfer makes final stage of Euro qualifying

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban golf star Robert MacIntyre has progressed to the final of the European Tour Qualifying School at a second-stage event.

The Glencruitten club 21-year-old passed the stern test with flying colours at Desert Springs after posting a brilliant six-under-par 66 for a total of 279.

Left-hander Robert, who only turned pro a few weeks ago, has had a stunning start to his career after winning on the MENA Tour in Kuwait in his second competition in the paid ranks, and finishing a highly creditable third in his opening tournament.

Robert will be hoping to continue his sparkling form when he goes on to the gruelling six-round final examination this weekend.