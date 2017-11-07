Lochaber musicians nominated for Scots Trad Music Awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Several Lochaber musicians have been nominated for prizes at this year’s MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards to be held in Paisley next month.

Torlundy musician Robert Robertson is up for Gaelic Singer of the Year along with Mary Anne Kennedy, while Gary Innes is in the final for Instrumentalist of the Year.

It’s a good showing for Lochaber bands, with Mànran shortlisted for Album of the Year, and Robertson’s band Tide Lines in the running for Live Act of the Year.

The awards ceremony takes place on Saturday December 2, at Paisley’s Lagoon Centre.