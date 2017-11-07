Lochaber MSP supports calls to improve West Highland Line

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber MSP Kate Forbes has said she agrees that the West Highland Line from Crianlarich to Mallaig ‘falls far short of its potential’.

Last week members of the Lochaber Transport Forum condemned Abellio ScotRail’s management of the West Highland Line franchise and called for their contract to be terminated. Members said the company had failed to deliver on promises of more investment, leaving a service not fit for purpose when it comes to serving the passengers and communities of Lochaber.

Ms Forbes has said she agrees with the forum over the quality of the rail service and that more should be done to improve the famous route.

Kate Forbes MSP said: ‘I agree with Brian Murphy in so far as the West Highland Line falls far short of its potential.

‘I recently met with the new chief executive of ScotRail, Alex Hynes, and put the point to him that the West Highland Line is not fully catering to either local residents or to tourists.’

In his annual report, Lochaber Transport Forum chairman Brian Murphy told members this year had seen little headway made on rail transport issues in particular.

At a recent meeting the forum also agreed to write to Scottish Government Transport Minister Humza Yousaf, Economy Minister Keith Brown and all Highland MSPs asking that they intervene urgently.

Ms Forbes was sympathetic to the group’s frustration, adding: ‘We want to get people out of their cars and onto public transport because it saves on fuel costs and reduces congestion and carbon emissions.

‘However, that will continue to be almost impossible if people cannot depend on a frequent service, with basic provisions of coffee, wifi and plug points on board.’

The West Highland Line is one of the most famous railways in the world, and attract thousands of visitors every year, with the the 164-mile journey from Glasgow to Mallaig recently being voted the most scenic journey in the UK by travel magazine Wanderlust.

Ms Forbes continued: ‘For tourists, too, there is enormous potential to get people off the road. This is a stunning route and surely many visitors would like to enjoy the stunning scenery, stress-free, from the comfort of a railway carriage?’