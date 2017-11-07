Fort cannabis grower was doing it to ‘keep out of trouble’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Fort William man who started growing his own cannabis plants as a way of keeping out of trouble was ordered to do 133 hours of unpaid community work by a sheriff this week.

Malcolm Watson, of the town’s Lochaber Road, appeared for sentencing at Fort William Sheriff Court this week.

Watson, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of possessing about 5.5g of herbal cannabis and eight cannabis plants at his home on October 11, last year.

The drugs and plants were found during a search by police officers and Fiscal Depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that Watson had co-operated with police after being detained and had told them that the items were for his personal use only.

Defence agent Hamish Melrose told the court his client had pleaded guilty at the very outset and although he had a ‘substantial record’ had not been convicted of any misuse of drugs-related offences since 2009/10.

‘My understanding is that only three of these plants were slightly developed as my client had not gone very far in the process. I think he was finding it difficult to do so,’ said Mr Melrose.

Mr Melrose said Watson was already serving a community payback order on a separate matter and had been trying to keep himself out of trouble.

‘He thought growing cannabis was one way of keeping himself out of trouble, of the sort caused previously by drinking,’ Mr Melrose added.

‘He’s now having to learn the lesson that growing cannabis is not the way to do so when it comes to keeping out of trouble.’

Sentencing Watson to 133 hours of unpaid work in the community, Sheriff MacDonald warned him this was a direct alternative to custody.

She also ordered that all the drugs paraphenalia seized by the police from Watson’s home be forfeited.