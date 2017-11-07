CalMac chief quits for new job

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

CalMac chief executive Martin Dorchester is to leave the company to take up a new role as boss of Includem, a specialist Scottish charity supporting vulnerable young people and their families.

David McGibbon, chairman of David MacBrayne Ltd (DML), said: ‘On behalf of everyone at David MacBrayne Ltd, I thank Martin for the commitment and drive he has shown in leading and developing the organisation and in building such an exceptional team.

‘His tremendous leadership and knowledge have brought considerable success to David MacBrayne as well as significant benefits to the Scottish economy. Martin will leave with our sincere thanks and our good wishes for every success in his new appointment.’

Mr Dorchester said: ‘Although saddened to leave David MacBrayne, I leave an organisation in good shape, with an excellent executive team and two long-term contracts in place.

‘Only a special organisation and opportunity could have drawn me away from David MacBrayne and Includem is that type of organisation. It has been my honour to lead David MacBrayne through some difficult and challenging times and I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Includem.’