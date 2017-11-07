760 affordable homes to be built in Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than 760 new affordable homes are planned by Argyll and Bute Council over the next five years.

Proposals are being put to the Scottish Government to deliver the ‘much-needed’ new properties, as part of the council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP).

These homes are in addition to the 154 affordable homes already being built this year (2017/18) as part of the SHIP process, the council said.

Investment of £50 million has been approved by the government to support the programme in its first three years.

The council is contributing almost £9 million from its Strategic Housing Fund and a further £1.9 million a year over the next four years.

Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘Access to good-quality, affordable housing is a major priority for us.

‘We aim to deliver on this ambitious development programme with our partners to ensure a positive future for our communities.

‘We hope it will bring a host of benefits for Argyll and Bute. These include generating investment, boosting the local economy, creating additional jobs, including new apprenticeships, stimulating community regeneration, and attracting and retaining residents and employees for local businesses.

‘Our target as set out in the SHIP is 550 but we are confident we can expand on that, which is why we are aiming for more.’