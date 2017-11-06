Spectacular fireworks light up Oban and Dunbeg

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Exactly 412 years to the day since Guy Fawkes and the gunpowder plot attempted to blow up the Houses of Parliament and King James VI and I, the skies lit up with fireworks across the West Coast at the weekend.

Dunbeg’s bonfire night and spectacular fireworks display on Saturday was accompanied by Oban High School Pipe Band, while on Sunday thousands of Obanites gave up an evening by the fire to watch the BID4Oban annual fireworks display across Oban Bay.

Spectators were stretched along the esplanade from Station Square and as far as the war memorial. The weather was more than favourable, cold and crisp with no wind or rain.

Fireworx Scotland Ltd delivered another inspiring display lasting about 20 minutes with music provided by Macnetic Events throughout the evening.

BID4Oban’s chief executive Andrew Spence said: ‘It was great to see so many spectators out and about throughout the evening with businesses and bars reporting a roaring trade. It was good to see the Oban and Lorn Shinty Club selling flashing hats etc to raise funds for the club.’

The annual Oban fireworks display has become synonymous with the famous ‘O-bang’ when all the fireworks ignited and burned out less than 30 seconds.

Mr Spence said: ‘BID4Oban could not have organised this event without the support of the key emergency services, namely HM Coastguard, police and fire service. Northern Lighthouse Board have facilitated their pier as safe area for the fireworks to be set off from.

‘Without this support, BID4Oban could not have organised the event. Thanks also to MacQueen Bros Charitable Trust for the use of the caravan, the Argyll and Bute Team and not forgetting our local sound and lighting gurus, Fergie and Louis.’