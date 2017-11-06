Skye restaurateur wins top trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A number of Highlands and Islands businesses have won coveted trophies at this year’s Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN) awards.

Shirley Spear of the The Three Chimneys on Skye won the Industry Achievement Award, sponsored by Maxxium UK.

Neil Morrison, owner of Macgochans in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, The Lochside in Bowmore on Islay and The Benleva in Drumnadrochit, was named Entrepreneur of the Year, and Macgochans won Independent Pub/Bar of the Year.

Other winners included The Crofter in Fort William, which took the trophy for Best Soft Drinks Offer.

Comedian Jimmy Carr was master of ceremonies at the 2017 SLTN awards, presenting more than 20 coveted corkscrew trophies to Scotland’s top pubs, clubs, restaurants, staff and operators in front of an audience of 700.