Portavadie’s winning streak continues

Just days after scooping two awards at the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards (SOLA), the Portavadie team travelled to the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards (HITA) in Inverness on Friday evening November 3 and were rewarded by winning the Best Accommodation Provider category.

The Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards cover 16 categories ranging from food and drink to accommodation and visitor attractions.

This is the first time Portavadie has won one of the coveted trophies and for general manager Iain Jurgensen it is another endorsement for the destination. He said: ‘This has been a phenomenal few days for Portavadie.

‘I’m thrilled the judges recognise the hard work and passion we all put into Portavadie and I am humbled that they believe we are the best accommodation provider in the region.’

Portavadie now goes forward as the Highlands and Islands representative in the Best Accommodation Provider category to the Scottish Thistle Awards, which will be held next year.