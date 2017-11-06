Plans to relieve congestion at Skye’s Fairy Pools take step forward

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Plans to help alleviate congestion at one of Scotland’s most iconic tourist attractions have moved a step closer after the Scottish Government announced the community asset transfer request at the Fairy Pools will go ahead on favourable terms.

The Minginish Community Halls Association has secured the land from Forestry Enterprise Scotland for £2,500, a discount of £27,500 on the market value.

With well over 108,000 visitors last year, the existing 35-space car park has been struggling to cope during the peak season – but under its proposals the community hopes to accommodate 137 cars and approximately 20 mini-buses and camper vans.

On Friday (November 3) Skye MSP Kate Forbes went to see the Fairy Pools site along with Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Fiona Hyslop – who is visiting Skye on a fact-finding mission.

Ms Forbes told us: ‘I am absolutely delighted to see us move one step closer to a vastly improved car park for the Fairy Pools – and it’s a testament to all the time and effort that the project group have put into this.

‘The situation at the Fairy Pools has really become too much to bear for local residents who just want to go about their daily lives.The single track road is far too narrow for the volume of traffic parked at the Fairy Pools.

‘We’ve reached a point where enough is enough and I’m pleased the Scottish Government is facilitating the community asset transfer at the Fairy Pools.’

The entire project – which will also see improvements to nearby roads and toilet facilities – has been estimated at £500,000.

The Minginish Community Halls Association recently secured £100,000 from Highland Council.

The series of waterfalls and pools in Glen Brittle have become one of Scotland’s must-see tourist attractions on Trip Advisor, and earlier this year it was called the nation’s best place for a picnic by the organisers of National Picnic Week.

Travel guide Wanderlust also named the world-famous Fairy Pools as the best place in Britain for wild swimming.