Nominate an inspirational Argyll young person

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Do you know a young person in Argyll and Bute, aged between 11 and 26, who is truly inspirational?

Now is your chance to let them know how great they are by nominating them for an Argyll and Bute Award.

These awards celebrate the achievements of the area’s young people and nominating someone couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is visit https://form.jotformeu.com/RoannaC/ab-award-nomination-form. If you required help completing the form, or would like a paper copy, call 01546 604752.

Nominations close at midnight on Friday November 17.

The award categories are as follows:

Unsung hero award: Do you know a young person who goes the extra mile every day but never asks for any recognition or reward? Someone who has overcome difficult circumstances or risen to a challenge? Or have they achieved something in the face of adversity? We are calling on you to nominate a young person or group who deserves this award.

Youth entrepreneur award: This award category is for young people who have demonstrated entrepreneurial and business skills in the commercial or third sector. Tell us how they have built up knowledge and skills and used them to shine in the workplace.

Youth volunteering award: A volunteer is someone who gives up their time and energy free of charge to help others – proving a little bit of effort can make a huge difference to many causes.

Health and wellbeing award: Can you think of a young person, or group, involved in tackling issues such as smoking, alcohol or mental health? If you know someone who has helped and encouraged others to lead a healthier lifestyle, nominate them now.

Youth environment award: Do you know a young person, or group, who gives time and effort to help protect the world for future generations? This could be related to recycling, global sustainability, ecology or perhaps something else entirely. Whatever they do, this award will go to a young person who is passionate about green issues.

Citizenship award: This award celebrates the work accomplished by a young person, or group, who improves the lives of people within their community. Your nominee may have demonstrated good citizenship by influencing decision-making at local government level, participated in local action which has made a huge difference for others in their community.

Youth arts award: Passionate about sculpture, the theatre, opera, photography or film? This is your opportunity to celebrate a love of culture. Who has made a difference to their local community by sharing their time or creations?

Sporting award: Do you know someone who through their hard efforts and determination has achieved extraordinary sporting achievements? Or perhaps someone who spends their free time training others in a sport they love?

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council Aileen Morton said: ‘2018 is the Year of Young People and what better way to kick it off than by holding our annual youth awards?

‘There are hundreds of young people across Argyll and Bute who deserve recognition for their achievements and for the valuable contributions that they make to their local communities.

‘These awards will showcase the finest young talents that Argyll and Bute has to offer and I would urge people to get nominating now.’

The awards ceremony will take place on January 31, 2018, in the Victoria Halls, Helensburgh.