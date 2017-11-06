Get free tickets to historic sites across Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is set to roll out the red carpet to visitors this St Andrew’s Day weekend with tickets to iconic heritage sites across Argyll and Bute up for grabs.

As part of the celebrations for Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, thousands of free tickets – valid for the St Andrew’s Day weekend of Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26 – will be released online.

More than 30 top visitor attractions across the country will be opening to offer people of all ages and interests the opportunity to explore the buildings that have helped shape Scotland’s story.

Members of the public have until 5pm on Friday November 24 to register online at www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk for free tickets to historic sites, including Dunstaffnage Castle and Iona Abbey.

For a full list of participating sites and to apply for tickets, visit www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk.