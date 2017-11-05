This week’s walks

LOCHABER AND LORN

RAMBLERS

Thursday November 9

Meall Ghaordaidh,

Glen Lochay

An isolated Munro between Glen Lochay and Glen Lyon. A relatively short day for an S walk may leave time to look for some of the many antiquities mapped in the area. Park 100m NW of the bridge over the Allt Dhuin Croisg at NN526363. Head NE across fields and up 1.5 Km to a sheepfold and old shielings. Climb NW on grass and heather directly up to the summit of Meall Ghaordaidh, 1039m. Turn W down to a col with some small lochans at 774m and continue W up to the Corbett Top of Meall, Na Cnap-laraich, 846m. Descend S to an almost level spur at 777m alt, then SE down an uneven ridge to some old shielings on the Allt Ghaordaidh. Turn S down to the road and follow it SE by the River Lochay back to the start.

Grade: S; Distance: 11km; Height to climb: 970m; Map(s): LR51, EX378. Meet at Longsdale car park, Oban, at 8.25am or Glencoe village car park at 8.40am. Start of walk at 9.45am. Leader: Graham Innes 01631 562290 or 07767 714503.

Saturday November 11

Gleann Mama and Druim Fiaclach, Beasdale

A walk visiting a quiet glen with native woodland and a traverse along an intriguing rugged ridge with splendid views to Ardnamurchan and the Small Isles.

Start 300m E of the railway viaduct at NM731840, where limited parking is available. Take the track NE past Glen Mama farm. Turn right on to the footpath and follow it up Gleann Màma through deciduous woodland. In this section, some diversions may be required if the river is in flood. The path continues to the twin lochs. Just past the foot of the first loch, at NM752853, climb N up the steep slope on rough ground to reach the watershed where there are several small lochans at about 370m alt. Contour SW to the Bealach a’ Mhama at NM745856. An undulating and twisting ridge extends WSW from here for about 3Km. Stay on or near its crest and follow it over Druim Fiaclach. Pass over the railway tunnel to reach the A830 at NM714848. Transport required. Alternatively, return to the start along the A830.

Grade: M; Distance: 12km; Height to climb: 400m; Map(s): LR40, EX398. Meet at Fort William Woollen Mill at 8.15am. Start of walk at 9.30am. Leader: Andrew Gilbert 07808 924722.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Sunday November 12

Stob Ghabhar, Stob a’Choire Odhair

Start from the car park at NN270418, 300m before Victoria Bridge. Follow a short path NE to rejoin the road, cross Victoria Bridge and turn left at Forest Lodge. Follow the track W by the Abhainn Shira to a small building at NN256425. Turn N on to the path that follows the Allt Toaig. After about 2km, cross the Allt Toaig NN2511243958 to gain access to the spur of Aonach Eagach. A faint path may be found. Head NW up the spur which narrows to a crest and follow it to a summit, 991m. The ridge curves W around the rim of the magnificent Coirein Lochain leading to the summit of Stob Ghabhar. Return to the 991m summit, just E of which at NN2370945398 a footpath leads N down the Couloir Buttress. Follow it, curving E to reach a col at 668m. Either return by descending SE into Coire Toaig by the path or continue E up to the summit of Stob a’Choire Odhair and descend SW at first on bouldery ground and locate a good stalkers’ path which leads S and zigzags down to the Allt Toaig path at NN253446. Head down S and return by the outward route.

Distance: 18km; Height to climb: 1200m. Suggested and coordinated by Gerry Gilbert.