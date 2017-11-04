Second Jura whisky planned

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Plans seem afoot to build the Isle of Jura’s second whisky distillery.

Viscount Astor may hope to set up a distillery on his 20,000-acre Tarbert Estate, which his family has owned for almost a century, but it is not yet known where he plans to house it.

The 4th Viscount Astor, whose name is William Waldorf Astor III, has applied to trademark Astor Whisky, Corran Whisky and Corran River Whisky alongside his son James, a partner in Tarbert Estates.

The Corran label is named after the river near Knockrome dividing Tarbert Estate to the north and the Vestey family’s Jura Forest estate to the south, and Glenbatrick Whisky.

Glenbatrick, the Astors’ lodge in the wilderness below the Paps of Jura on the shores of Loch Tarbert, is accessible only by boat or long walk, and became a holiday retreat for former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha. Viscount Astor is married to Samantha Cameron’s mother, Viscountess Annabel Astor.

Jura is already home to one whisky manufacturer, the Jura Distillery in Craighouse, which has been producing single malt on and off for over 200 years.

The Astors also trademarked the name Jura Jerky, signalling another new business venture in venison jerky, perhaps sourced from the island’s 5,000 deer.

No planning application has yet been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council.