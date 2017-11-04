Remembrance Day arrangements confirmed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Arrangements for this year’s Remembrance Day parades at Fort William and the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge have been confirmed.

Remembrance Day this year is Sunday November 12. The event in Fort William will see units taking part meeting in Viewforth car park at 10.30am.

The colour party will march on and halt in front of the Royal British Legion at 10.39am. The parade will then march off at 10.40am, led by Lochaber Schools Pipe Band, and head for the war memorial.

Roll calls will be read out for the First World War, Second World War and other conflicts, starting at 10.52am.

The Last Post will be sounded at 10.58am ahead of a two-minute silence at 11am. The Royal Marines trumpeter will then sound Reveille and a piper will play Flowers o’ the Forest. There will be readings and prayers after the silence, followed by the laying of wreaths.

The colour party will march off parade at 11.14am. The church service will follow afterwards.

There will also be the traditional service at the Commando Memorial, Spean Bridge, at 3pm on Remembrance Sunday.

Organisations will muster at 2.45pm at the lay-by on the south side of the memorial and at 2.50pm will march northwards to the memorial using the old Gairlochy Road.