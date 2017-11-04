Eilean Donan Castle lights up red for poppy day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Eilean Donan Castle is joining a host of Scotland’s most famous buildings, structures and sculptures in lighting up poppy red to raise awareness for the annual fundraising campaign run by Poppyscotland.

The impressive 13th-century Highland castle, one of Scotland’s most iconic buildings, will glow red every night until November 12 in a powerful and visual show of support for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

While the Light Up Red campaign has been running for six years, 2017 has seen the most support yet with 30 iconic landmarks taking part to support this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see Scotland lighting up red once again for the Scottish Poppy Appeal, and we’ve been blown away by the country’s support.

‘We hope that when people see a wonderful iconic structure like Eilean Donan Castle glowing red over the remembrance weekend they will think about the many ways they, too, can go the extra mile in their support for this year’s poppy appeal.

‘Whether it’s putting a little bit more in the poppy tin, or doing something completely different to raise money, every penny helps us to offer life-changing support so we can be there when they call for back-up.’

David Win, castle keeper at Eilean Donan, said: ‘Eilean Donan is hugely proud to once again be involved in the Scottish Poppy Appeal. The provision of ongoing support and services to our armed forces community, and their families, is a subject close to all our hearts, and we encourage everyone to give generously.’