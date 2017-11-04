Complaints over Stornoway air service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar SNP MSP Alasdair Allan has voiced user concerns about the Aberdeen-Stornoway air service and change of timetable in a conference call with Eastern Airways’ chief operating officer.

There continues to be numerous complaints from regular users, especially those employed in the oil and gas sector, about the timing of flights and the difficulties this presents for anyone in the islands working in the oil industry.

Mr Allan says he has this issue raised numerous times over the years.

‘I was disappointed that the company were not prepared to have further meetings with those in the oil and gas sector who have been raising complaints,’ he said.

‘However, I understand there will be a public meeting coming up in the islands soon for customers and the company to exchange views. I also understand these issues will be discussed when Eastern Airways and Flybe meet with the Comhairle next month.

‘At a time when the Western Isles is faced with worrying depopulation projections, we should all be seeking to ensure it is as easy as possible for people to live and work here. At the moment, this does not seem to be the case for those who live in the islands but work offshore.’