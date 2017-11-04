Angus MacPhail: on myths and legends

Myths and legends of the supernatural are not as common a part of life now as they once were in the Highlands and Islands.

However, at Hallowe’en – Oidhche Shamhna – the remains of many ancient customs and beliefs prevail.

October 31 was the day in the calendar on which it was believed that the barriers between the natural and supernatural worlds were most traversable.

The countless stories of the supernatural reflected not only the strength of belief that was held in such metaphysical realms but also that these tales were a staple in the home-spun entertainment that was such an important part of everyday life in these parts in years gone by.

Before the days of radio, television, internet and all the other means of entertainment we fall victim to these days, there were storytellers in every township and houses that would be visited for entertainment.

Along with music, song, poetry, politics, witticism, rhyme and riddle, stories of the supernatural played an important role in the realm of the traditional taigh cèilidh.

One such tale that is common throughout Scotland and has versions in countries worldwide, is that of The Piper’s Cave. On Tiree, the story is localised with certain turns and with specific local references. Even on Tiree there are many variants on the tale and following version is merely one among many.

‘Late on a cold winter’s evening far back in the mists of time, there was a gathering in a well-known meeting house at the west end of Tiree. Music and songs were flowing and a pige of whisky from a near-by illicit still was adding to the atmosphere and celebration. Dominating the gathering and delighting everyone with his music was a very fine and famous piper, many say the best that was ever heard on Tiree.

‘As the night grew in energy and fellow-feeling, so too did the compliments being paid to the piper. As is common with those who like to perform, with every compliment received, the piper’s head grew a little. It was certainly true that he was a distinguished player, but with the combination of atmosphere, the praise with which he was being lauded and the enhancing effects of a fine dram, his sense of self-importance grew beyond all bounds.

‘The rain and wind rattling the windows outside accentuated the warm glow of the fire and the company inside. This was certainly a night that all would remember as one of the best cèilidhs in living memory. That was until the fateful and final compliment was given to the piper. No-one can remember who it was who said it, but for many years there was speculation over whether the intention was innocent or given with the poisonous intention of harm borne of veiled jealousy. The fact was that someone at the back of the room, said to the Piper, “You are not only the best piper among men, but you could out-play even the fairies themselves!” At this the piper cried, “You are correct and I will go right now to the Uaimh Mhòr, the Great Cave of Kenevara to challenge the fairies themselves to a contest to win their pot of fairy gold”. At this the room fell suddenly silent and sober.’

To be continued.