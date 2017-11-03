US police appeal for help to trace driver who hit Oban woman

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in the Pennsylvania town of Bethlehem have issued an appeal for help from the public to identify the driver who knocked down Oban woman Agnes MacKechnie.

Agnes was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident this while while on holiday in the United States, visiting her brother.

Agnes was sent ’25 feet’ into the air when she was hit by a Ford pickup truck at around 9.45pm in Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem.

Police issued pictures from CCTV cameras of a dark blue Ford pickup truck. Officers said the vehicle should have some front-end damage and also had a significant amount of debris in the truck bed.