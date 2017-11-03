Skye to get own tourism task force

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Isle of Skye will soon have its own tourism task force similar to that of the North Coast 500, the Scottish Government has announced.

At today’s (Friday November 3) tourism summit arranged by Skye’s constituency MSP Kate Forbes, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Fiona Hyslop was due to tell 130 delegates that the new strategic group will aim to secure a ‘successful and sustainable future’ for the industry.

It is understood that the tourism task force will be led by Highlands and Islands Enterprise representatives, and will also include officials from VisitScotland and Police Scotland as well as from local businesses and communities.

The need for a coordinated approach to tourism management has become increasingly evident this summer, with some of the roads and facilities around the island’s major attractions coming under significant strain with a six-fold increase in the population during peak months.

Ms Forbes, who invited Ms Hyslop to visit the island on a fact-finding mission, welcomed the news.

The constituency MSP for Skye said: ‘I’m very pleased to see the Scottish Government is listening to our concerns, and while the implementation of this task force doesn’t immediately solve all of our problems, it is a step forward.

‘The problems of congestion, lack of toilets and conservation of our fantastic natural environment are well documented, and we need to be as ready as possible for next summer.’

She added: ‘I firmly believe Skye is the jewel in the crown of Highland tourism – as evidenced by the huge growth in visitor numbers.

‘The cabinet secretary has recognised the pressures on the island’s infrastructure, and the need to make the visitor experience excellent so that they return.’

Ms Hyslop commented: ‘The new strategic task force’s priority will be to assess the impact of tourism on Skye and to take action to ensure it benefits communities and businesses while providing the best possible visitor experience.

‘I am pleased the group will include key public sector interests, alongside representatives from the industry and community.

‘I am sure this collaboration and partnership working will help ensure a successful and sustainable future for tourism.

‘We recognise the recent surge in interest seen by some of our tourism sites, particularly in rural locations. That is why we recently announced a new £6 million Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

‘Alongside the Skye strategic group, the Scottish Government will continue to do all we can to support sustainable growth in tourism, working in partnership with local communities – in Skye, throughout the Highlands and Islands and across Scotland.’