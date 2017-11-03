Oban’s Dove Centre prepares for official opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After many years of fundraising, the board of Oban Hospice and the Friends of Oban Hospice have announced the official opening of the Dove Centre in Stevenson Street.

This is an exciting new venture based upon the work of the Maggie’s Centres which provides forms of support for people with life limiting conditions, such as cancer.

The centre will offer practical and emotional support and information. It will also provide access to community services, advocacy and benefits advice. Complementary therapies, specialist massage for people with cancer and group activities will be on offer, too.

Furthermore, family and bereavement support will be available. People can also drop in for a cup of tea and a blether at any time and the Dove Centre will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday from Thursday November 16. It can be contacted on 01631 561 315.

There will be two open days when friends, supporters and partners, past and present, are invited to call in to look around the Dove Centre and meet the staff.

The two open days will be held on Monday and Tuesday, November 13 and 14, from 10am to 4pm. The official opening of the centre will take place on Wednesday November 15 at 1pm and will be by invitation only.

Oban Hospice wants to extend a big thank you to all the people and businesses who have supported Oban Hospice Ltd and the Friends of Oban Hospice in the past and who continue to do so.

The number of tradespeople who have given their time and sometimes their materials free of charge to completely refurbish the Dove Centre has been overwhelming.