National park is given a facelift

With more than four million visitors a year, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park is often referred to as Scotland’s playground.

From its breathtaking mountains and glens to the vast tranquil beauty of its lochs – and with extensive outdoor recreation opportunities on offer throughout the park – it’s an accolade that is well deserved and one that is protected.

But these vast numbers of visitors, coupled with the Scottish weather, come at an expensive cost with many of our mountain paths being eroded and left scarred and damaged.

So now the national park authority is welcoming The Mountains and The People, a five-year project specifically to preserve, improve and restore access to the unique upland habitats. Led by the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland and supported by both of Scotland’s national park authorities, Scottish Natural Heritage, Forestry Commission Scotland and Heritage Lottery Fund, the project is well on the way to making a huge difference to everyone who uses Scotland’s playground.

Over the past two years, work has been carried out on nearly 21,425km of paths, upgrading the trails on some of the best loved mountains in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, including Ben Ledi, Ben A’an, Ben Venue and Scotland’s most southerly Munro, Ben Lomond.

With more than 30,000 visitors per year, Ben Lomond is one of the most popular Munros in Scotland, rewarding those who make it to the top with fantastic views of Loch Lomond and beyond. With such large numbers of people walking the 12km to its 3,000ft summit, the trail had suffered over the years and so was one of the first priority routes to be upgraded.

Now described as a ‘well defined path’, if you fancy the Ben Lomond experience, head to Rowardennan car park half way up the eastern shore of Loch Lomond, don your responsible hiking gear and enjoy your unhindered walk to the summit.

Simon Jones, director of conservation and visitor operations at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, said: ‘The iconic mountains of the national park attract people from all over the world as well as many walkers from closer to home.

‘With their stunning views and opportunity to get out and enjoy nature, it’s easy to see why.

‘But the volume of people walking these paths does have an impact on their condition. The Mountains and The People is a fantastic project and the improvements made to these popular routes will mean that people can enjoy them for many years to come.’