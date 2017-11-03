Meet Oban’s new teenage police force

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A team of young police volunteers could be out in force helping folk on Oban’s streets in the New Year, after a launch in Oban High School last Thursday.

Seventeen young people, aged 13 to 18, have signed up to become uniformed Police Scotland youth volunteers (PSYV) after 12 weeks of training, which started this week.

Constable Dario d’Andrea said the fast-growing programme expects to attract its 1,000th volunteer by 2018, across 40 areas including Campbeltown and Dumbarton.

Oban High School depute headteacher Louise Lawson said it will help build their confidence: ‘The children will get so much out of it. They have so much to give back to the community. They want to help others.’

PC Claire Brown, PSYV’s delighted co-ordinator in Oban, said: ‘It has taken a long time to get this up and running.’

The teenagers, uniformed in grey or blue, will begin helping out at community events, such as the Argyllshire Gathering, Oban Winter Festival and Oban Live, after their passing out ceremony in 2018.