Drivers warned of disruption on A82

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption as road crews are gearing up to begin a major package of road improvements worth over £1 million starting next week on the A82 between Tarbet and Crianlarich.

Starting on Monday November 6, works teams will begin a number of schemes on the route over a 12-day period.

The project was given the go-ahead earlier in the month after a public consultation with the community, MSPs, MPs, businesses, residents, emergency services and other stakeholders.

The programme of improvements includes full replacement of a heavily damaged crash barrier after an HGV incident in May earlier this year. This will allow removal of the temporary traffic lights which have been in place since the accident.

Risk assessments determined that, owing to the topography – the narrow verge, heavily overgrown embankment, steep drop into loch – and the need to work on the slope itself to install the foundation for the barrier, daytime road closures are required.

The programme will begin on Monday, with the A82 between Tarbet and Crianlarich closed to through traffic from 8am to 6pm each day, Monday to Friday, for 12 days, ending on Tuesday November 21. Access will be maintained at all times to locations between the closure points for local residents, businesses, emergency services, school transport and scheduled service buses.

In the interests of safety for the workers, all through traffic will be diverted via the A83, A819 and A85.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org<http:/ /www.trafficscotland.org> or twitter @trafficscotland.