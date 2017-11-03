Campaign continues to fight golf course proposal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A coalition of Scotland’s leading conservation charities is asking the public to support its objections to The Highland Council on a proposed destruction of Coul Links – an important part of Scotland’s natural heritage.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust, RSPB Scotland, Buglife Scotland, Plantlife Scotland, Butterfly Conservation Scotland and the Marine Conservation Society are campaigning against an application to construct a golf course that has been submitted to Highland Council on behalf of Mike Keiser, a billionaire American investor.

Coul Links hosts a dune ecosystem of national and international importance and is protected by multiple conservation designations.

It is home to a wide range of plants, birds, insects and other wildlife. Many of these species – such as curlew, whinchat and Fonseca’s seed fly, unique to this part of Sutherland – are rare or in severe decline elsewhere in the UK and are unlikely to remain following damage to the dune environment.

Davie Black of Plantlife said: ‘The proposed destruction of Coul Links, one of Scotland’s last remaining coastal dune systems, would be a disaster and must be wholeheartedly opposed by all those who care about nature and heritage.

‘Coastal dune systems are threatened ecosystems across the UK and no more must be bulldozed to make way for sterilised fairways – already too many irreplaceable Scottish habitats have been carved up to make way for golf courses.

‘The fragmentation of the dune environment which would occur if development is permitted would further imperil rare plants such as sea centuary, purple milk-vetch, moonwort and frog orchid, and the insects and other animals and birds that they support. It is essential for nature that Coul Links remains undisturbed.’

Jonathan Hughes, chief executive of the Scottish Wildlife Trust and a former local resident, said: ‘We would urge anyone who is concerned about the fate of Scotland’s wildlife and natural landscapes to make their voices heard by writing to The Highland Council.

‘Coul Links is a truly exceptional stretch of wild, unspoiled coast, valued for its natural beauty by locals and visitors alike. It seems extraordinary that this internationally important dune system is under threat from yet another golf course proposal and it’s vital we protect it for future generations to enjoy.

‘Almost a decade after the approval of the environmentally damaging Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, it is unthinkable that we could lose yet another irreplaceable duneland to a development which is clearly not needed.’

To make your views known, visit the Highland Council website directly at http://www.highland.gov.uk/wam/, click on planning applications and search for (17/04601/FUL) and follow the instructions in order to make a comment. Visit https://ww2.rspb.org.uk/our-work/our-positions-and-casework/casework/cases/coul-links/ for more information on how to make your voice heard.