Appeal to find young tall ships adventurers

An appeal has been made to find young people to go voyaging on tall ships.

Bursaries to help fund the passage of disadvantaged or disabled youngsters for the adventure of a lifetime are not being taken up.

Now Richard Leaman, chief executive of the Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT), has asked for help to find suitable people aged 12 to 25 who would benefit from the funding.

Mr Leaman said: ‘I need urgent help in finding disadvantaged, disabled and NEET [not in education, employment or training] young people aged 12 to 25 to join a voyage as we have bursary money which needs using.

‘If we don’t find these youngsters, the money will have to be returned and this is something the charity [TSYT] simply cannot afford at the moment. We need you to help us, now, please.’

The appeal was sent to Peter Twyman, proprietor of Backpackers Plus in Breadalbane Street, Oban, who passed it on to The Oban Times, saying: ‘I forward below an email from my brother-in-law, Simon Lavington, who has been active in the Tall Ships Youth Trust.

‘There are 45 bursaries available specifically for young people from Scotland to take part in voyages on tall ships but there are not enough takers.’

Anyone interested should email Simon Lavington at lavis@essex.ac.uk.