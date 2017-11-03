£13,000 needed for historic Mull path

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Tobermory lighthouse path appeal needs help to plug a £13,000 shortfall to reinstate the historic route from the town to Rubha nan Gall lighthouse, built by David and Thomas Stevenson in 1857.

Access is by sea or a 1.3-mile footpath from Tobermory along the steep wooded coastline. The path provides spectacular views over the Sound of Mull, Ardnamurchan, Morvern and Bloody Bay, but its condition deteriorated over a number of years and, following a landslip in 2014, the council erected ‘road closed’ signs along it.

Volunteers, aided by Mull and Iona Community Trust, secured funding from Scottish Natural Heritage to cover the majority of the work. Two local contractors started the undertaking in July, clearing and widening the path and breaking out rock to resurface it. The work is now almost complete and the path will soon be open again.

However, the group said, there is still a funding shortfall. ‘The grant is based on standard rates per square metre of path but doesn’t allow for any additional costs incurred due to island locations, access to materials or difficult conditions.

‘We had hoped to avoid the need for crowdfunding but we do have a shortfall of around £13,000 and would very much appreciate your help in covering this additional cost. Your donation will make a direct contribution to the reinstatement of the iconic footpath and allow future generations to enjoy it too.’

Donations can be made online at My Donate under the name of Tobermory Lighthouse Path, or you can contact Jan Dunlop on 01680 300640 or jan.dunlop@forestry.gsi.gov.uk