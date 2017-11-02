Western Isles hosts its first ‘Wave of Light’ event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The first ‘Wave of Light’ event to be held in the Western Isles took place recently at the Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway and was well attended by local families and friends.

The event, organised by NHS Western Isles’ Sèimh group, was part of a national annual event, to support bereaved parents and remember their precious babies who had died during pregnancy or close to the time of their birth.

Sèimh Coordinators, Mrs Joanne Murray-Stewart, midwifery department, and Mrs Helen Gallacher, spiritual care department, said: ‘This was a truly unique event and the first Wave of Light to be held within the Western Isles.

‘We would also like to thank Essence of Harris which kindly provided us with specially-made candles that families were able to use during the event.’

One family member commented: ‘It was such a powerful and emotional evening. Taking time out and seeing all the lit candles really made me feel so privileged to be a part of this amazing group, which no-one ever wants to become a part of.

Another added: ‘The evening was very peaceful and tranquil, all with their own thoughts and feelings, it was amazing to see everyone light a candle in remembrance of their little ones.’

Funds raised during the evening will further the work of ‘Sèimh’, which supports bereaved parents whose baby has died at any stage of pregnancy or close to the time of birth as well as supporting those who are planning or going through a new pregnancy.

Sèimh (Gaelic for gentle peace) meets on the first Tuesday of every month at 7pm in the Chaplaincy Quiet Room at Western Isles Hospital and is facilitated by midwife Joanne Murray-Stewart and hospital chaplain Helen Gallacher. The meetings are also bilingual, for those who may feel more comfortable talking in Gaelic.

If you would like further information about Sèimh, please contact Helen Gallacher, Spiritual Care Department at Western Isles Hospital, tel. 01851 704704.