SEPA confirms probe into Mount Alexander fly tipping

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has confirmed it is investigating who is responsible for the recent fly tipping of waste in Mount Alexander, near Banavie.

The issue was raised at last week’s monthly meeting of Kilmallie Community Council, when local community councillor Russell Leaper briefed fellow members on his recent meeting with staff from the agency on this problem.

Mr Leaper explained the hope was the ownership of the land in question will soon revert to the Crown, in which case the possibility of erecting new security fencing and a gate could be looked at.

‘That would be the best way of stopping the dumping,’ he added. ‘The site has a couple of old cars and white goods including washing machines, but the advice is that it is not worth disturbing this historic waste. There is nothing toxic from that stuff and disturbing it might not be the best thing,’ he said.

‘But if the current dumping can be stopped, then the recent waste can be cleaned up. This more recent stuff tends to be mainly building waste, fuel additives and empty paint tins.

‘But no-one knows what is exactly there and the danger is that people could be tempted to dump more toxic things. But SEPA is visiting the site weekly or fortnightly and we think that is having an effect with things generally getting better.’

Asked to comment, Jim Frame, unit manager for SEPA said: ‘We are aware of recent and historic fly tipping at Mount Alexander, near Banavie, and an investigation is ongoing into those responsible and the environmental impact of the waste.

‘Our officers are in discussion with all parties involved with the site, to ensure that as far as possible waste deposits are removed from this location, safely, to licenced facilities for disposal.

‘Everyone has a duty to ensure their waste is disposed of without harming the environment. In particular, householders and businesses are encouraged to check the credentials of independent waste operators when arranging for waste collection. Members of the public can also report fly tipping activity anonymously, via the Dumb Dumpers hotline on 08452 304090.’